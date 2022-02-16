Wipro gets five-year, $150-mn contract from ABB

Wipro Limited announced it has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB’s Information Systems digital workplace services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB’s Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries, it said in a press statement.

This engagement, led centrally from Switzerland by ABB and Wipro Limited, will deliver increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalised services underpinned by real-time analytics—all wrapped with Wipro’s superior endpoint security services. Wipro will also provide ABB with managed services support leveraging Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ solution.

Christophe Zajpt, Head of IT Consumer Experience, ABB, said, “Wipro has been a fundamental part of our IT operations over the past six years and has proven to be a strong partner in our transformation journey of the digital workplace. Their work is critical as it directly touches the lives of our consumers, and our partnership will continue to result in significant digital and technology transformations to our ABB workplace. We will enable our employees to ‘work the way they live’, giving them access to their needs at any time, from anywhere, and on any devices with the highest possible speed and the greatest digital experience."

Pierre Bruno, CEO, Europe, Wipro Limited, said, “As ABB’s strategic partner we will be driving a forward-looking roadmap that leverages our experience and knowledge of ABB to-date and brings to bear the best of digital and technology transformation practices.”

The new partnership between ABB and Wipro builds on an existing digital workplace transformation engagement, which has driven a significant increase in employee satisfaction at ABB.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:57 PM IST