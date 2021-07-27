Wipro Consumer Care launches portfolio of shower gels to address key consumer needs

Bengaluru, July 27, 2021: Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has launched a full range of shower gels across its brands to address key consumer needs. It features an assortment of unique body wash products across multiple brands to provide options for every kind of consumer bathing experience.

Mr. Anil Chugh, President, Consumer Care, India and SAARC Business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting says, “Consumer is at the heart of every product and initiative by Wipro Consumer Care. We are delighted to launch a complete portfolio of shower gels across our portfolio of brands to address key consumer needs. It is imperative to provide solutions to our consumer’s evolving and varied requirements and the launch of the shower range from our key brands Santoor, Hygienix, Yardley and Aramusk, is a step in that direction.”

The Company has launched body wash under multiple brands – Santoor, Hygienix, Aramusk and Yardley to meet various consumer needs and give exciting bathing experiences e.g. Hygienix is for 99.9% germ-kill experience, while Yardley is for high fragrant bath experience, Santoor is for a nourishing bath experience through the use of natural ingredients while Aramusk is for a deep cleansing bath experience for men through its charcoal based variants.

The entire portfolio has been launched in the on-going Amazon Prime day.

The full range of body wash products are available on Amazon.in as Prime day Launch:

About Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, is among the fastest growing FMCG business in India. Wipro Consumer Care’s business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, Domestic and Commercial Lighting and Modular office furniture. It has a strong brand presence with significant market share across segments in India, South East Asia, and the Middle East.