e-Paper Get App

Wipro CEO draws Rs 79.66 cr salary; becomes highest-paid Indian IT chief in FY22: Report

Thierry Delaporte joined Wipro in July 2020

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Thierry Delaporte's salary includes Rs 13.2 crore or $1.74 million in salary and allowances; Rs 19.3 crore or $2.55 million in commissions and variable pay; and Rs 31.8 crore or $4.2 million in other benefits. /Representative image | Boom image

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte’s took home a total compensation of as much as $10.5 million or Rs 79.66 crore for the financial year ended March 31 this year. Incidentally, this was the highest salary drawn by a CEO in the IT sector in India.

This includes Rs 13.2 crore or $1.74 million in salary and allowances; Rs 19.3 crore or $2.55 million in commissions and variable pay; and Rs 31.8 crore or $4.2 million in other benefits.

Delaporte joined the company in July 2020.

In an US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on June 9, Wipro disclosed that Delaporte was paid $1.7 million in salary and allowances, $2.5 million in commission, $2 million in benefits and the rest of the amount of over $4 million fell into the ‘others’ bucket, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

In the same period, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh got a pay packet of $10.2 million, HCL CEO C Vijayakumar $4.15 million, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan $3.32 million, and Tech Mahindra’s CP Mahindra got a remuneration of $2.83 million, the report said.

Deladporte’s salary for the 9 months in 2020-21 stood at Rs 64.3 crore or $8.7 million.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessWipro CEO draws Rs 79.66 cr salary; becomes highest-paid Indian IT chief in FY22: Report

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: 285 MLAs in Maharashtra cast their votes till 3.30pm

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: 285 MLAs in Maharashtra cast their votes till 3.30pm

PM Modi inaugurates Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) headquarters...

PM Modi inaugurates Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) headquarters...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Bombay HC rejects Nawab Malik's plea seeking one-day bail to vote in Rajya...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Bombay HC rejects Nawab Malik's plea seeking one-day bail to vote in Rajya...

West Bengal: Police constable opens fire outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata, kills self

West Bengal: Police constable opens fire outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata, kills self

IPL digital media rights: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd could win bid

IPL digital media rights: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd could win bid