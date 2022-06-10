Wipro CEO draws Rs 79.66 cr salary; becomes highest-paid Indian IT chief in FY22: Report

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte’s took home a total compensation of as much as $10.5 million or Rs 79.66 crore for the financial year ended March 31 this year. Incidentally, this was the highest salary drawn by a CEO in the IT sector in India.
This includes Rs 13.2 crore or $1.74 million in salary and allowances; Rs 19.3 crore or $2.55 million in commissions and variable pay; and Rs 31.8 crore or $4.2 million in other benefits.
Delaporte joined the company in July 2020.
In an US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on June 9, Wipro disclosed that Delaporte was paid $1.7 million in salary and allowances, $2.5 million in commission, $2 million in benefits and the rest of the amount of over $4 million fell into the ‘others’ bucket, according to a report in Moneycontrol.
In the same period, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh got a pay packet of $10.2 million, HCL CEO C Vijayakumar $4.15 million, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan $3.32 million, and Tech Mahindra’s CP Mahindra got a remuneration of $2.83 million, the report said.
Deladporte’s salary for the 9 months in 2020-21 stood at Rs 64.3 crore or $8.7 million.
