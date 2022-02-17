Wipro appoints Jasjit Singh Kang as Head of Digital Operations, Platforms

Wipro Limited today announced Jasjit Singh Kang as the new head of Digital Operations & Platforms (DOP) of Wipro’s iCORE (Integrated Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Services) business.

Kang joined Wipro as a part of the Alight acquisition in 2018 and was instrumental in integrating the business and leading the Asia Pacific operations. With over 28 years of technology and business leadership experience, he brings his expertise in operations management, technology-based innovation, business development, and relationship management to the role. As a Senior Vice President and Head, he will focus on driving excellence in delivery operations and business growth.

Before Wipro, Kang spent seven years in the banking industry.

Kang will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner - iCORE, Wipro Limited.

“The DOP practice has grown in leaps and bounds over the last six years and our customer requirements continue to evolve every day. I have immense faith in Jasjit’s expertise to build the momentum and create futuristic operations for our end customers,” said Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner - iCORE, Wipro Limited.

Kang, Senior Vice President and Head, iCORE-DOP, Wipro Limited said, “These are exciting times and Wipro is in a strong position to grow with integrated technology and digital capability. I look forward to leading the team to greater success.”

He has an MBA from the Central Queensland University, Australia, and is a certified Six Sigma practition.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:07 PM IST