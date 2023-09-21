Wipro Appoints Aparna C Iyer As Chief Financial Officer | File

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives. Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives," added.

Aparna joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth.

Wipro Limited shares

The shares of Wipro Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 428.15, down by 0.45 percent.