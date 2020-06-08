Wipro and IBM collaborate to offer hybrid cloud solutions

Wipro and IBM have joined hands to assist Wipro customers to adopt hybrid cloud options seamless. Through this alliance, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings which comes at a time when many companies at present are operating from home.

The company will help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialised solutions approach.”

The company will extend its services to develop industry solutions for clients in banking and financial services, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and healthcare space.

In Wipro’s Kodathi campus in Bengaluru, there will be a dedicated innovation center, Wipro IBM Novus Lounge. Gaurav Sharma, Vice President – Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM India said, “As companies across the world continue to drive digital transformation, decision-makers must rethink radically on how to leverage the combined power of data, cloud and open source technologies to become industry leaders.”

The innovation centre will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups. Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights.