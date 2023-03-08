e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Wipro allots over 1.71 lakh shares as restricted stock units | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,71,003 equity shares to employees as ESOPs. These shares will be available under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to pursuant to exercise as ESOPs.

Wipro opens American Headquarter in New Jersey

Wipro on March 6, announced the opening of its American Headquarter in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Wipro launches its own 5G platform

Wipro on March 1, 2023 launched its own 5G platform to transform business infrastructures.

Wipro announces its Americas headquarters in New Jersey
Wipro shares

The shares of Wipro on Wednesday closed at Rs 392.55, down by 0.30 per cent.

