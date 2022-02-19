Windows 11 Pro will need a Microsoft Account, internet connection

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro will require an internet connection and a Microsoft Account during the initial setup phase, the company has announced.

Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only.

Currently, Windows 11 Pro users can avoid a Microsoft Account by disconnecting a PC from the internet during setup and creating a local user account.

"If you choose to setup device for personal use, MSA (Microsoft Account) will be required for setup as well. You can expect Microsoft Account to be required in subsequent WIP flights," said an updated Windows Insider blog post.

Microsoft has been pushing Windows users to use a Microsoft Account since Windows 10.

New new change to Windows 11 Pro won't gel well with several users.

Microsoft will rollout Windows 11 Pro in the coming months.

The updated Windows 11 Insider Preview Build said that you can customise your pins in Start by organising them into folders.

"Simply drag an app on top of another to create a folder. You can add more apps to a folder, rearrange apps within a folder, and remove apps from a folder," according to the company.

With a new ‘Do not disturb' feature, it will be easier than ever to silence notification banners.

When you are ready to see the notifications that you may have missed, you can find them in Notification Center.

The ‘Live captions' will be automatically generated on-device from any content with audio.

Captions can be displayed at the top or bottom of the screen, or in a floating window.

"When browsing your OneDrive folders, you can now see your sync status and quota usage without having to leave File Explorer," said Microsoft.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:47 AM IST