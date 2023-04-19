Windfall tax on domestic crude reimposed at Rs 6,400; duty on diesel removed | File

India on Tuesday reimposed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil at Rs 6,400 per tonne and cut the export duty on diesel to nil. The export duty exemption for aviation turbine fuel and petrol will continue.

According to a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs the changes will come to effect from April 19.

The latest change in prices comes on the back of rising oil prices that have climbed following a cut in production Opec plus.

The centre on April 4, had cut the windfall tax on crude oil production to nil and halved the export on diesel to Rs 0.50 per litre.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight depending on the average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Windfall profit

The government charges a tax on windfall profits made by oil producers only when the price they get is above a threshold of $75 per barrel. The tax on fuel exports is based on margins or cracks that refiners get on overseas shipments. These margins are basically a difference between the international oil price realised and the actual cost. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight and are generally based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Reliance Industries

The primary exporters of fuel in India are Reliance Industries, which operates the world's largest single-location oil refinery complex in Gujarat and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy.