Will Renault supply engine to Red Bull after the surprise exit of Honda from Formula 1?

The shocking announcement by Japanese automaker Honda to exit Formula1 at the end of 2021, has left Red Bull and AlphaTauri in a fix. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is optimistic that it will find an engine supplier.

"Honda will work together with Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri to continue competing with its utmost effort and strive for more victories all the way to the end of the 2021 season," Honda said in its statement.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Team Principal Christian Horner, said, “As a Team we understand how difficult it has been for Honda Motor Company to reach the decision to step back from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season. The shifting focus within the automotive industry has led to Honda’s decision to re-deploy their resources and we understand and respect the reasoning behind this.”

Meanwhile, Horner said Red Bull has faced such a scenario in the past after it parted ways with Renault. In 2018, Red Bull and French automaker Renault ended their 12-year relationship which led Red Bull to work with Honda.

With the exit of Honda, there will be three power unit suppliers – Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault. While Mercedes sees Red Bull as competition, the chances are low that a deal will take place, whereas Ferrari and Red Bull combination might not work out too. So, it is assumed Red Bull might have to return to Renault, claims Twitteratis.