Will new Apple gadgets today keep the Virus scare away?

Cupertino: Amid depressing coronavirus times, Apple on Wednesday brought some cheers in the market with launching an advanced iPad Pro with breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, along with new 13-inch MacBook Air for Rs 92,900 with two times faster performance and twice the storage.

The 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi model) starts at Rs 71,900 while Wi-Fi+Cellular model will start from Rs 85,900.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The availability for the India market will be announced at a later date, said the company.

"Combining the most-advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages.

iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later, informed Apple.

The LiDAR Scanner in iPad Pro measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 metres away and works both indoors and outdoors.