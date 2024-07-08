Will Fight Apple Over 'Arbitrary' Changes: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney

The fight between Apple and Epic Games is not over yet, and now Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has said that the App Store owner's EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) saga "has taken a turn towards the absurd.".

In Europe, the new DMA allowed Epic to launch its own Epic Games Store on iOS and to bring its popular Fortnite back to the platform, with reduced commissions to Apple.

However, Apple rejected the games store twice. The gaming company said in a post on X that Apple has told some press channels that, though they have approved "our current EGS iOS App for notarization, they are still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version.".

Epic posted about Apple's "arbitrary, obstructive" rejections. Sweeney added that "Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and that we are demanding we change the buttons in the next version, which would make our store less standard and harder to use."

Apple has terminated our developer account and now we cannot develop the Epic Games Store for iOS.



This is a serious violation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. We will continue to fight to get back on iOS!https://t.co/BmqFxG26ul — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 6, 2024

"We'll fight this," he added. Epic has been fighting Apple for years over the company's revenue-sharing requirements in the App Store. In March of this year, the US Department of Justice and 17 state attorney general filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices.