Will continue to be CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank till Dec 2023; board to take an appropriate call later: Uday Kotak

With the RBI capping top managements'' tenure at lenders, Kotak Mahindra Bank''s head Uday Kotak on Monday said his current term as the managing director and chief executive is till December 2023 and the board will take a call on succession in due course.

Kotak also stressed that the commitment to institution building has been a core value for the entity over the last 36 years of its existence.

The RBI last week capped MD and CEOs'' terms at private sector lenders at 15 years, from October 1 onwards, but has allowed the serving bank heads to complete their current appointments.

Uday Kotak, who is also among the promoters of the lender, has been at the helm for over 17 years already.

"The tenure for me is up to 31st December 2023. So, you are going to see me around as CEO at least till then," Kotak told reporters at a virtual press conference.

He added that the board and the bank are fully committed to long-term stakeholder value and will do whatever is required to ensure stakeholder and shareholder value for the future.

"The commitment to institution building long term is the core to our values and we will take whatever (step) is necessary to maintain that," Kotak said.

He added that the journey for the entity started in 1985 as a non-bank finance company with a capital of Rs 30 lakh.

To a question on succession planning, he hinted that the board does not have to wait till the RBI puts a cap, and added that in the current times of COVID-19, it is all the more necessary.

"Any financial institution or any company for that matter always plans for what happens if the senior leader gets run over by a bus. In today''s time, the risk of being affected by COVID is even higher. Therefore, succession planning has to be a continuous process which every institution constantly thinks about," he noted.

The board will act in a manner which is appropriate and responsible, he added.