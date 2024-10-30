 'Will Be Moved To Low Quality': Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri Issues Clarification On Resolution Of Reels & Videos
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has now given the reason behind this apparent development. Mosseri, while conducting one of his routine AMA or 'Ask Me Anything' sessions on the platform he runs, said on to his followers and other content creators on Instagram.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
article-image

Instagram is one of the largest social media websites, with a market share of close to 12 per cent and an active monthly user base of 2 billion. The medium has become a powerful and rudimentary tool for many content creators across the globe.

Reels & Video Pushed To Low Quality

Recently, a new revelation was made in the realm of video content creation.

Here, the development is concerning the quality of the video uploaded on the website. Many content creators have claimed that their good-quality videos diminish in appearance after being uploaded onto the photo-sharing platform.

article-image
In addition, withering criticism from many content creators, Mosseri further claimed that user engagement relies more on the content of the video than its video quality.

Content Over Video Quality

Mosseri, while answering a query raised, said, "In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can.

He then further went on to add the reason behind the apparent aberration. Mosseri said, "But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot, then we’ll re-render the higher-quality video."

Instagram's Outages

According to reports, Meta-owned Instagram also acknowledged that it lowers video quality to decrease the strain on its servers and the device's processor.

This comes at a time when Instagram users experienced difficulties while using the platform on Wednesday, October 29. This came to pass due to a technical outage that affected the platform.

This could be seen as an attempt to mitigate such instances, as Instagram has been marred by such outages in the past as well.

