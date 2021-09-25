WileyNXT, IIM Lucknow announces second cohort of Executive Program in Strategic Finance

Wiley’s innovative bridge learning solution WileyNXT, in association with the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, announces its second batch of Executive Program in Strategic Finance. Mentored by top faculty of IIM Lucknow and supported by Wiley Innovation Advisory Council, the executive learning program aims to build strategic financial leadership skills for the future.

Focused on emerging CFOs and FPNA leaders, the program’s objective is to produce digital-first, strategic advisors capable of driving growth in a fast-evolving business landscape.

According to a survey report, 69 percent business leaders confirm that digitalization initiatives are accelerating, and most expect digital technologies to dramatically transform their industry by 2026. 65 percent of finance departments across organisations and industries indicate demand for expedited financial information delivery as the top pressure impacting financial management. Research shows that worker productivity can increase by 50% when companies apply technology more precisely, with financial solutions tailored to specific jobs or roles.

The ‘Executive Program in Strategic Finance’ is a nine-month intensive learning program which has been designed for mid to senior level finance leaders/executives who either aspire to become CFO in their organisations or are new CFOs who have recently entered the role. The 100 percent live online program focuses on building relevant expertise, skills, and mind-set in finance professionals so as to enable them to make key business decisions and help their respective organisations navigate through digital transformation with an understanding of the larger context.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “Credible data sources point out that 58 percent of CFOs are now taking full charge and responsibility for digitalization across the businesses. This means that CFOs of tomorrow are going to be entrusted with the responsibility of introducing business-wide changes, directly impacting the business performance. They are required to look beyond the finance function and become key enablers of change and business transformation. Keeping this in mind, the program in strategic finance has been curated to produce skilled and trained finance leaders capable of harnessing new avenues of growth and opportunities.”

Dr. Ajay K. Garg, Professor, Finance & Accounting, and Chairperson-MDP, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “Based on the success of the first cohort of the program, we are happy to launch another cohort of the strategic finance program. The niche program is very much aligned with our vision of producing strategic finance leaders or CFOs. Our curriculum has been structured in a way that it meets the demand of the market. We are happy to associate with Wiley, a credible leader in education, to make this strategic finance course available to the prospective candidates.”

The second batch of the Executive Program in Strategic Finance is ready to commence from 9th October 2021. Admissions to the aforementioned finance certificate course are still ongoing. Early-stage professionals having at least five years of experience, graduated from any UGC recognized university and GMAT Score (Optional) with standard documentation can apply. On successful completion of the program, a joint certificate by two premiere brands, Wiley and IIM-Lucknow, will be provided.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:30 PM IST