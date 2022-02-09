Why Asia's richest ranking in pecking order of share market valuations is misleading

It has become customary for Bloomberg to rank people on the basis of their share market wealth. The recent exercise saw Gautam Adani-the promoter of Adani group of companies, pip Mukesh Ambani-the promoter of Reliance Industries Ltd and a clutch of its subsidiaries and associates, to the post in the race for Asian leadership with wealth of $88.5 billion. Are we missing the wood for the trees here?

By being obsessed with share market wealth to the exclusion of all others- that too by setting store by the mercurial valuations the market is known for-- is an exercise that at best provides grist to the talking heads as well as to those who revel in salacious discussions to lighten their moods.

Demand, supply of scrip versus fundamentals

Share market quotations are not cast in stone for any length of time. Demand and supply of a scrip plays a greater role than fundamentals--both micro and macro, more so in the Indian bourses awash with funds, both domestic and foreign. It is admitted that the Indian boom has been liquidity-driven and so has been its obverse--the slide or crash.

What else explains the seeming paradox of real corona-ravaged economy’s performance not being reflected in the euphoric market which Allan Greenspan, the former US Federal Reserve chief, picturesquely described as irrational exuberance? So much so, the market has long ceased to be the proverbial barometer of the economy. With day trading on the ascendant, if anything it has become a punter’s delight to some extent.

It is in this light that we must also view the screaming and apocalyptic headlines such as ----Investors’ wealth vaporizes, Investors’ wealth melts--- that we get to see when the market crashes, be it on the back of a huge and pent-up correction or on the back of a significant negative happening at a strategic region like the Gulf.

Loss or gains of investors' wealth is notional

The truth is, the loss is as notional as the gains when the market is on the upswing. Notional because if there is an exodus enticed by phenomenal valuations, it would trigger a crash on the back of sale outstripping purchases and vice versa.

Investors' wealth tumble over Rs 5.80 trillion in two days of market slump, for example, conveys the surface impression that the loss is actual. The truth is, it is only notional and can reverse itself sooner or later depending upon the market mood swings. A loss incurred by few sellers of a scrip does not mean others holding on to the scrip have also been singed by the vagaries of the market for the day.

Share market is not the only trading platform

It is not as if the share market is the only trading platform. Chicago Commodity Exchange sees hectic trading in corns and other farm produce. New York, London and Zurich are known for their frenetic foreign exchange trade. Switzerland’s legendary, secretive banking practices are both awe-inspiring and shocking. How the gnomes of Zurich zealously guard the treasures, both ill-gotten and legitimate, of world’s sundry despots and crooks as well as of those who have faith in the robust gold-backed Swiss economy is vividly brought out in the eminently readable book The Billion Dollar Sure Thing by Paul Erdman.

The size of one’s wealth parked in Swiss bank accounts as well as in its fabled lockers has always remained inscrutable.

The short point is wealth manifests itself in several forms including bullion, real estate, plantations and commodities trade which are not captured by the share market indices. As an aside, it may be of interest to know that one of the lesser-known promoters of Infosys, Shibu Lal, had reportedly seen wisdom in investing in real estate so much so that he owned as many as 700 properties in Seattle itself, the US city where Amazon and Microsoft are headquartered. And he was eyeing properties in Europe as well.

Again, in the business world itself, some are loath to go public and instead prefer to remain closely-held companies and hog the enormous riches and secretive data for themselves. Listing entails enormous disclosures.

Infatuation with cryptocurrencies

The current infatuation with cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, is also something that cannot be glossed over with no less than the Tesla promoter Elon Musk himself being the self-confessed votary of the cryptic cryptocurrency. That he sets store as much by his companies led by Tesla as by Bitcoin tells it all----share market is not the only barometer of gauging one’s riches.

Yet, the ranking exercise is not entirely for entertainment. Truth be told, there is after all an infotainment element to it. It does validate the businessman’s assumptions and priorities. For example, Gautam Adani is deeply into infrastructure like ports. The market seems to be giving its thumbs-up to his worldview and that must be heartening for him as well as the shareholders of his companies.

At the same time, one must hasten to point out the evanescent nature of the market wisdom conveyed through quotations because a few months ago Adani group shares were pulled down by fears of SEBI inquiry into the shareholding of Mauritius companies that were patronizing his shares in the Indian bourses.

The long and short of this article is too much should not be read into such rankings.

(The author is a veteran columnist and tweets @smurlidharan. Views are personal)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:30 PM IST