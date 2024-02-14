 Wholesale Price Index Inflation Eases To 0.27% In January 2024
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Wholesale Price Index Inflation Eases To 0.27% In January 2024 | Unsplash.com

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation reported a decline to 0.27 per cent in January 2024, primarily due to a moderation in food prices, a decrease from the 0.73 per cent recorded in December 2023. After residing in the negative territory from April to October, the WPI inflation turned positive in November at 0.39 per cent.

Key Highlights: Food Inflation Drops

The Commerce and Industry Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that the annual inflation rate based on the All India Wholesale Price Index for January 2024 over January 2023 is 0.27 per cent (provisional). The food inflation showed a significant decrease, standing at 6.85 per cent in January compared to 9.38 per cent in the previous month.

Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest: From MSP Demand And Debate To Swaminathan Formula; Here's All You Need...
Vegetables and Pulses Witness Decline

The inflation in vegetables saw a drop from 26.3 per cent in December 2023 to 19.71 per cent in January 2024. Similarly, the WPI inflation in pulses recorded at 16.06 per cent for January. Fruits, on the other hand, witnessed a mild inflation of 1.01 per cent.

WPI Inflation in December 2023

In December, the WPI based inflation reported an increase to 0.73 per cent, primarily driven by a significant surge in food prices. Food inflation rose 9.38 per cent in December and the inflation rates in vegetables and pulses for December stood at 26.30 per cent and 19.60 per cent, respectively.

Comparison with January 2023 - Last Year

In last year, January 2023, the wholesale inflation stood at 4.8 per cent, with a substantial difference from the current scenario.

