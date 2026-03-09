Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD Dies In Horrific BMW Crash On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The death of Jaipur-based businessman Vallabh Maheshwari has sent ripples of grief and disbelief in the entrepreneurial and political circles.

The 62-year old managing director of Shakun Group was known for his presence in diverse businesses ranging from advertising and communications to real estate and hospitality.

On the evening of March 8, the businessman died in a car accident while on his way for a religious trip. Maheshwari was travelling with his driver from Jaipur to Mathura when his car lost control on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Alwar.

The police said that the BMW broke through the highway barricading after losing control, crossed the central divider and crashed into a culvert wall. This led to Maheshwari’s death on his way to the hospital, while the driver sustained severe injuries.

The death has brought a tragic and sudden end to the over 32-year long journey of Maheshwari in corporate governance and business management.

Maheshwari was associated with around 12 companies at the time of his death, according to a report by Mint citing corporate records of IndiaFilings.

These included SGM Buildcon, Shakun Communication Infrastructure, Shakun Advertising, Manokamna Real Estate, N.S. Publicity India and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.

Maheshwari also served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

This shows that the businessman had stakes in varied businesses, ranging from advertising and hospitality to real estate and infrastructure. His roles and responsibilities at these firms spanned building corporate structures, managing operations and expanding business portfolios.

While the net worth of Maheshwari was not known publicly, the revenue of over Rs 100 crore in FY25 of his two firms shows the scale at which Maheshwari had expanded his businesses.

His influence in business and policy circles can be understood from the high profile reactions coming after his death.

Through his X (formerly Twitter) account, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief on Maheshwari’s demise.

“It is saddening to hear about the demise of industrialist Shri Vallabh Maheshwari. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” Gehlot said in his tweet.

After Maheshwari’s death, it is to be seen who will take over his wide ranging responsibilities.

Deaths in corporate circles often lead to family feuds and court cases, as has been seen in the Reliance Group after Dhirubai Ambani’s death in 2002 and in Sona Comstar after the death of Sunjay Kapur last year.