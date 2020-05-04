Who is Silver Lake, the company that invested Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio? Know 10 things about it

After Facebook, private equity firm Silver Lake has come forward to invest in Reliance Jio. This Rs-5,655 crore investment values Jio at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore. Silver Lake is a 21-year-old company which invests in many large companies that have the potential to grow further.
Facts about Silver Lake:
Technology investing firm, Silver Lake, has over USD 43 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital.
1992-founded Silver Lake has made investments in many well-known names like Airbnb, Alibaba, Motorola Solutions, Nasdaq, Skype, Tesla, Twitter among others.
Its investment portfolio is expected to have generated more than USD 204 billion annually.
It has also invested in an Indian company before — in 2013 — which was Silver Lake’s very first investment in the country. And that investment was made in Eka Software Solutions, a Bangalore-based company that builds software for commodity trading.
A few weeks back, the company along with Apollo Global Management announced an investment of about 1.2 billion in online travel services provider Expedia Group Inc.
Silver Lake along with Sixth Street Partners invested USD 1 billion in Airbnb in a combination of debt and equity securities in April 2020.
In March 2020, this firm made USD 1 billion investment in Twitter.
This February, the company along with Salesforce Ventures made an investment of USD 80 million in ServiceMax — the leader in asset-centric field service management.
The investment firm has also signed a deal (in 2019) with City Football Group (CFG), the world's leading private owner and operator of soccer clubs. This deal is worth USD 500 million equity investment. The deal valued City Football Group at USD 4.8 billion post-investment.
This company has also invested in Waymo One, the world’s first public self-driving ride-hailing service.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)