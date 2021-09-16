White Oak Capital Group gets Sebi nod to become sponsor of Yes Mutual Fund

White Oak Capital group has today announced receiving Sebi’s approval for registration of GPL Finance and Investments Limited (GPL Finance) as a sponsor of Mutual Funds under SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996; change in control of Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (Yes AMC) from Yes Bank Limited (YBL) to GPL Finance.

GPL Finance is a subsidiary entity of the White Oak Capital group, a global investment management and investment advisory firm. Having received all regulatory approvals for this transaction, GPL Finance will now initiate the transfer of the mutual funds business from YBLto become the sponsor of YES Mutual Fund. The transaction closure is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, it said in a press release.

Aashish P Somaiyaa, who will be taking over as CEO of the AMC post- completion of the transaction. Somaiyaa said, “We continue to build a seasoned team of industry professionals to provide best in class investment products to retail investors. We will look forward to covering India well beyond the metro cities including B30 locations, to achieve higher inclusivity through omni-channel presence across physical, virtual and digital channels.”

Prashant Khemka, Founder, White Oak Capital said, “We have instituted a performance-first culture at our firm, earning the confidence of investors globally who have entrusted us with assets of over Rs 40,000 crores in the past four years. We are excited about offering our investment expertise to retail investors across the country.”

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:02 PM IST