White collared slavery: Lawsuit filed against Accenture, Cognizant

Mumbai: In a new development to the Indian IT sector reeling under pressure, the Forum Against Corruption and three Hyderabad-based employees have filed a case against Cognizant, Accenture, and Caspex Corporation accusing the IT firms of employees exploitation, according to media reports.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed claims that the companies provide poor incentives, bad leave policy, all this despite long working hours, the News Minute reported.

The Telangana High Court (HC) has directed the named firms to respond within four weeks. The HC has also issued a notice to the state government, directing it to ensure that all the companies mentioned in the PIL, file their responses in due time.

In some cities, the commute can go up to 4-5 hours long. The PIL cites these reasons for the lawsuit against the companies.

Companies cannot ask employees to work for more than eight hours a day and over time can be taken up to six hours a day, according to the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988. The Telangana state government can only fine the IT companies upto Rs. 100 if they were to break a law.