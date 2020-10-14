When Yahoo rejected offer to buy Google for $1 million

Yahoo has announced that it will shut down its social media service Yahoo Groups starting December 15, marks the end of the road for one of the largest message board systems on the Web of its time.

"Yahoo Groups has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years. Over that same period, we've witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content," the company said in a statement. "While these decisions are never easy, we must sometimes make difficult decisions regarding products that no longer fit our long-term strategy as we hone our focus on other areas of the business".

Yahoo’s announcement to shut down Yahoo Groups marks as the end of an era for a company that once defined the Internet. Over the years, Yahoo’s failure to keep up with the emerging trends contributed to its downfall. While, the other major factor caused Yahoo's downfall was missed opportunities by its executives.