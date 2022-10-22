WhatsApp introduces links for seamlessly connecting groups via voice and video calls

WhatsApp had earlier increased participants for group calls to 32. | Photo Credit: Twitter

As many as 70 per cent voice calls in India are now taking place via smartphone apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, prompting the government to regulate them under updated telecom norms. This will also mean that the government will be able to intercept communication via WhatsApp calls, which were encrypted so far. But amidst speculation about regulations, WhatsApp has introduced a link-based calling feature for its users.



Single invitation for multiple contacts



The service being extended to WhatsApp users in India and across the globe, allows people to create call links on their app and then share it with contacts they wish to invite for the call. The communication can be over video or voice, and links can be share via direct messages, or in WhatsApp groups and even on other platforms. Anyone who clicks on the link will directly enter an ongoing voice or video call, and every link will be unique with 22 character identifiers to prevent unsolicited communication.



Here’s how to use it



Users simply need to open the call tab and look for create Call Link option at the top.

After selecting the call type between voice and video, clicking on the share link option allows them to send it to an individual or group.



It can also be copied and sent to others via different apps, allowing them to join the interaction.



Earlier this year, WhatsApp had even increased the number of people that can join a group voice call or video call to 32.



There’s more in store



Apart from the above, people can block those that they don’t want to join calls anymore, and can just create new links as well. Links can be used repeatedly, but will be deleted if they aren’t opened for 90 days. The idea behind this move is to make the process of connecting multiple people through the same call a more seamless process, instead of the more complicated way of connecting each one to a conference call.



Group video calls surged in popularity during the pandemic when people were interacting more with friends and family via Zoom and similar platforms, and now WhatsApp seeks to capitalise on the demand.