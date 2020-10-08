What is WhiteHat Jr? Here’s all you need to know about the edutech startup

The Mumbai-based edutech startup has been facing flak on social for its advertisement across TV and digital platforms. It also invited outrage of parents and some tech experts.

So what exactly is WhiteHat Jr?

Founded in 2018, WhiteHat Jr is an ed-tech platform that teaches students coding through one-on-one video classes with instructors. The startup has been in news ever since edtech unicorn BYJU’S acquired it for USD 300 million.

Founded in 2018 by Karan Bajaj, WhiteHat Jr offers AI courses for children aged six to 14 years. WhiteHat Jr aims to empower children so that they view themselves as creators.

The app helps children learn computer programming and encourages them to create games, animations, applications and more. The startup works with a live one-on-one online teaching format and a thoroughly researched curriculum. The subjects range from data structure, app and game development to machine learning and space technology.