What is VI? Twitter non-enthused about Vodafone and Idea's new avatar

When Vodafone Idea Limited stated that there is a big announcement in the pipeline, many traders and investors thought the company has found a way to leave their woes behind. This was even reflected in the stock market in the morning when the stocks surged by 10 per cent. However, the expectation of traders and investors was short-lived when Vodafone Idea Limited said that it is rebranding itself to VI.
This was not appreciated by the customers too. Some old customers who have seen the brand change its name on several occasion felt this name change saga continues with this brand.
Some twitter users shared some funny tweets around this rebranding.
On August 31, 2018, Vodafone India merged with Idea Cellular and renamed itself as Vodafone Idea Limited. However, the promoters of the company said that the completion of the merger just got completed and that is why now they decided to rebrand itself. But a twitter user questioned the rebranding.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)