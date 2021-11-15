What is Audit Diwas? All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Tuesday at 10:30 am to mark the first Audit Diwas at the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) office premises.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I would be taking part in the programme to mark the first Audit Diwas." "Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance," he added.

Why is Audit Diwas is being celebrated?

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu will also be present at the event.

Also, PM Modi will unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

