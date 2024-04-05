What Are The Key Takeaways From The April 2024 Monetary Policy Committee Meeting | File Photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to maintain the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

The April 4, 2024 MPC meeting addressed critical aspects of the Indian economy, including growth, inflation, liquidity, and financial stability.

Here are the key takeaways from the RBI's MPC meeting:

1. Major decisions

MPC decided to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.50 per cent, with other rates also unchanged. Majority vote emphasised withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation aligns with the 4.0 per cent target.

2. Assessment of Growth and Inflation

Amid geopolitical conflicts and disruptions, the global economy remained resilient, with trade growth expected to increase. India's economic activity increased with manufacturing and services sectors driving momentum and also strong rural and investment prospects.

About inflation, the headline inflation moderated , food price uncertainites persisted. The RBI also projected CPI inflation for the FY 24-25 at 4.5 per cent.

3. Monetary Policy Implications

With inflation still above the 4 per cent target, the RBI emphasised the need for continued disinflationary policy actions. While growth remained robust, the focus remained on achieving enduring price stability to sustain high growth.

4. Liquidity and Financial Market Conditions

The liquidity conditions improved due to government spending and RBI operation, with the weighted average call rate softening. The RBI also vowed to maintain flexible liquidity management to ensure orderly market rates and financial stability.

5. Financial Stability

Key indicators of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remained healthy, emphasising the importance of governance and regulatory compliance. The RBI committed to engaging with financial entities to simplify regulations and reduce compliance burdens

6. External Sector

India's current account deficit narrowed, supported by growth in services exports and remittances. Foreign portfolio saw a significant turnaround, while foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high.

7. Additional Measures

The RBI also announced other various measures to enhance market efficiency, including facilitating trading of Sovereign Green Bonds, launching a mobile app for the Retail Direct Scheme, and reviewing the Liquidity Coverage Ratio framework