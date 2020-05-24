What are public sector bankers doing on Sunday? Sharing their grief over 935 days

Over the last three years (935 days), the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) employees have not got a pay hike. Despite repeated dialogues between PSBs trade union, United Forum of Bank Unions and Indian Banking Association (IBA), nothing concrete materialised. Today, both institutions along with the Department of Financial Services (come under the finance ministry) have been questioned by the Twitterati mostly bankers on why the wage hike never happened.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine bank unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO. Meanwhile, IBA is the representative body of management of banking in India. Trade unions usually make a representation to IBA on hiking the wages.