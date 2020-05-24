What are public sector bankers doing on Sunday? Sharing their grief over 935 days

Over the last three years (935 days), the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) employees have not got a pay hike. Despite repeated dialogues between PSBs trade union, United Forum of Bank Unions and Indian Banking Association (IBA), nothing concrete materialised. Today, both institutions along with the Department of Financial Services (come under the finance ministry) have been questioned by the Twitterati mostly bankers on why the wage hike never happened.
UFBU is an umbrella body of nine bank unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO. Meanwhile, IBA is the representative body of management of banking in India. Trade unions usually make a representation to IBA on hiking the wages.
The banking management maintained considering the present slippages of the banks, it cannot agree with a hike of 20 per cent on payslip components as suggested by the unions. But IBA suggested an adequate increase of 12.25 per cent on payslip component has been offered, which unions disagreed.
During this time of Coronavirus, there has been a level of fear among the bank employees as they have to interact with customers. So, they felt the government has failed the bankers there.
The public sector banks have been actively working to ensure that various government schemes reach different sections of the society. This is apart from the existing daily duties and responsibilities. So, along with 935 days, ‘you failed bankers‘ is also trending in social media.
Top it all, bankers have been regularly pulled up by various authorities for their lending decisions.
See below some tweets raising issues faced by the bankers.
