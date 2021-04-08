Western Railway's RPF displays exemplary performance in 2020-21

In the journey towards excellence, Western Railway has outdone itself year after year. With the Coronavirus Pandemic dangling over the lives of people nationwide, Western Railway continued to break all barriers in giving its best in the field of security. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway has appreciated the efforts made by RPF for their marvelous achievements despite the challenging situations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this year has been an eventful one for Western Railway under the energetic leadership of WR GM and various departments played major role beyond their limits in the fight against the deadly virus. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway under the able leadership of P.C. Sinha – Principal Chief Security Commissioner, has shown exceptional work during the Coronavirus Lockdown. During the year 2020-21, while the nation passed through an unprecedented national lockdown, WR’s RPF staff worked tirelessly round the clock at the frontline to protect vital railway assets, providing security to the movement of essential commodities and without fearing for their own safety. The RPF also served 3,43,108 food packets and provided other necessary assistance to needy and poor people in areas surrounding railway stations. The Force worked as a bridge between railway and state administration to ensure smooth running of freight operations and escorting of 1332 Shramik Special trains.