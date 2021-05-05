Western Railway runs two more Oxygen Express trains

Keeping in pace with Indian Railways efforts of running Oxygen Express trains to various states across the country, Western Railway has run two more Oxygen Express carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) thereby strengthening the united fight against COVID-19 and for bringing relief to the COVID patients and their families.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 4th May, 2021, Western Railway ran two Oxygen Express trains towards the Delhi region. One of the Oxygen Express departed from Hapa in Gujarat at 04.40 hrs on 4th May, 2021 for Delhi Cantt., consisting of 5 tankers which contained 104 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. These Tankers are provided by M/s Reliance Industries, Jamnagar. It will reach Delhi Cantt. in the morning of 5th May, 2021 after covering a distance of 1230 km. Similarly, the other Oxygen Express departed for Tughlakabad from Mundra Port at 06.20 hrs on 4th May, 2021. It will reach its destination in early morning of 5th May, 2021.This train consists of 7 tankers containing 140 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. These Tankers were shipped from UAE and arrived at Mundra Port.