Western Railway generates more revenue from lease tenders through sustained marketing efforts & winning the trust of industry

Western Railway in wake of COVID is ensuring to continue the transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, e-Commerce, etc. in all parcel sizes across the nation through its Parcel trains/SLRs attached to special Express trains. WR continues to break all barriers in achieving impressive performance in many fields under the dynamic leadership and able guidance of Alok Kansal- General Manager, Western Railway who always motivates the officers and staff for achieving higher goals.

According to Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, in the current financial year, Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has awarded fresh contract for leasing of parcel van in Train 02951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express generating revenue of Rs 17.76 Cr. per annum. The offer received of Rs 4,86,666/- per round trip, is 96.66% higher, as compared to reserve price of Rs. 2,47,464/- per round trip. This will thus fetch total revenue of Rs. 94.37 Cr in 5 years. Similarly, in Train 02955 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Express, contract for leasing ofparcel van was awarded generating revenue of Rs. 5.36 Cr. per annum and Rs.28.52 Cr in 5years. It is pertinent to mention here that, Mumbai Division is also in process of finalization of offers received for 12 SLR tenders which shall generate revenue of Rs 3.92 Cr per annum additionally with total revenue of Rs 20.86 Cr in 5years.