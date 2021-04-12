Western Railway converts the crisis of 'Covid-19' not only in opportunities but also in achievements

Western Railway, having the distinction of being pioneer in so many accomplishments over Indian Railways has once again proved its excellence to set new records by achieving best ever performances in various fields during the concluded financial year 2020-21. Despite the toughest challenges amidst the Coronavirus induced lockdown, Western Railway continued to break all barriers in achieving impressive performance in many fields including Infrastructural development and Electrification, under the dynamic leadership & valuable guidance of Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the financial year 2020-21 had been an eventful year for W.Rly on various fronts. With its commendable performance, WR is continuously marching ahead on the path of progress and bright future with better infrastructure & worth mentioning electrification, despite so many difficult challenges of COVID-19.