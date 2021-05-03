Western Railway bags Comprehensive Health Care Shield for excellence in medical performance

Western Railway's Medical Department has proactively initiated every possible effort to offer best medical services & timely life-saving procedures to its patients. This dedication of work to humanity increased manifold during the challenging times of COVID -19 pandemic. The medical Department of Western Railway rose to the occasion and worked day & night for the treatment & well-being of the affected patients. Western Railway had been in the forefront in adopting state-of-the-art technologies, latest medical procedures of treatment & creating a robust infrastructure for the treatment of COVID patients in the shortest possible time. In recognition of this, the Ministry of Railways has conferred the prestigious Comprehensive Health Care Shield for the year 2020 to Western Railway.

This achievement has been earned due to the able leadership, valuable guidance & motivation of Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. Kansal stated that it is a matter of great pride for Western Railway and congratulated Principal Chief Medical Director of Western Railway & his entire team for this commendable performance.