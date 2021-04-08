Western Railway achieves various milestones in freight loading in the year 2020 – 21

Western Railway's goods &parcel special trains have been traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving, even during the difficult time of the COVID pandemic. Inspite of various hurdles and constraints during the times of lockdown, Western Railway has accomplished various milestones in freight loading. Due to the sustained efforts, WR has been able to achieve freight loading of 80.72 MT in financial year 2020-21 which is 4.7% more than last year of 77.06 MT. This feat was made possible due to the able guidance of & continuous monitoring by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway.

Despite the prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic and total lockdown during the period April-May’20 in which WR loaded only 8.84 MT against the previous year loading of 13.10 MT (-32.5%), WR bounced back and surpassed the loading of last financial year. WR has significantly increased its loading in Fertilizers, Cement, Foodgrains, Iron & Steel, Salt & Auto, inspite of a major drop in Coal loading owing to the drastic fall in the Imported Coal. This increase in momentum has been possible due to various initiatives taken by WR to boost the freight traffic.

Western Railway introduced various incentive schemes as per the directives of Ministry of Railways to attract freight transporters in order to tie up with Railways for transportation of their goods & parcels. Additionally, Business Development Units (BDUs) have also been formed at the Headquarter level and over all its Divisions for attracting new traffic and increasing the rail share in the existing stream of traffic.