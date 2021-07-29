Welspun Enterprises Q1 consolidated net profit rises 28% to Rs 25.66 cr

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose 28.36 per cent to Rs 25.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.99 crore a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Its total income during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 413.37 crore, as compared to Rs 221.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses during the quarter also surged to Rs 376.17 crore, from Rs 196.32 crore.