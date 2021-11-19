Wellness platform Mindhouse raises $6 mn led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal

Curative wellness platform Mindhouse on Friday said it has raised $6 million (about Rs 44.5 crore), led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

Other investors include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and Mindhouse founders — Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah, according to a statement.

Angel investors participating in the round include Rohit MA of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, and Karan Singh and Sri Rajan of Bain & Co, it added.

Mindhouse was founded in late 2019 by Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah. The company initially started with a focus on mental wellness but subsequently pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative wellness.

The company plans to rebrand in early 2022 to reflect this shift, the statement said. ''Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care.

''Sixty per cent of the consumer spends in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry go into curative wellness, this provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business,'' Mindhouse co-founder Pooja Khanna said.

Mindhouse generates 75 per cent of its revenue from India currently, and is looking to increase the global share of business in the next 12 months.

''I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I'm excited to be a part of this,'' Binny Bansal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:32 PM IST