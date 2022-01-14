WEF to host online Davos Agenda summit next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the online Davos Agenda summit of the World Economic Forum on the first day of the five-day event beginning January 17, 2022 on the theme of 'The State of the World'.

The WEF said 'Davos Agenda 2022' will be the first global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and it is being convened on the theme of 'The State of the World'.

The heads of state and government will join CEOs and other leaders for a week-long dialogue on critical collective challenges and how to address them.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said, "Everyone hopes that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion."

The world leaders delivering 'State of the World' special addresses will include Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen, and Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:55 PM IST