We Founder Circle announces global accelerator programme, EvolveX

We Founder Circle (WFC) – a founders-led startup investment platform, has announced We Founder Circle Accelerator Programme- EvolveX.

The accelerator programme will provide guidance and seed funding to early-stage growth-driven companies. With the help of an extensive network of mentors and entrepreneurs, the programme will catalyse the overall growth of budding startups, it said in a press release.

A mix of more than 30 global mentors that include Global VCs like SOSV, CXOs from KPMG, Accenture, and Samsung, and successful founders like Ankit Mehrotra, Dineount, Akash Gupta Zypp Electric and Vikas Bagaria of PeeSafe will be mentoring the start-ups.

Additionally, the accelerator programme also promises a fully customized acceleration roadmap for the business model. Furthermore, unlike any other accelerator programme, the start-ups will receive upfront funding of $20K, and $150K worth of credits to take their business to the next level.

Neeraj Tyagi- Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle, said, “Indian startup models have been very creative in re-engineering conventional products and services. There are many accelerator programmes that has been helping them, groom. However, when it comes to practical scaling, every startup needs one-on-one attention and timely financial support. We have combined global networking explore, with guaranteed funding and customised business acceleration plan to catalyse the business trajectory.”

The aspirants may nominate the startups for the programme. Out of the nominated, 60 participants would be shortlisted for the final round and winners will be announced on 10th January 2022.

Bhawna Bhatnagar, Head of Global Partnerships & Co-founder, WFC, said, “Every startup needs support from experts to tackle the specific challenges they face. Our Accelerator will provide this support with the help of curated mentors, and deep-dive sessions from industry experts.”

"We have seen some very traditional sources of startup funding but we wanted to provide fast and flexible funding options to startups selected through our Accelerator program,” explained Gaurav Singhvi, Co-founder, WFC on guaranteed funding that EvolveX will be offering to selected few startups.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 04:05 PM IST