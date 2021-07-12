'We are inter-generational holders of equity': Gautam Adani on confusion over Mauritius funds

Calling reports of freeze "reckless and irresponsible", he said it caused unexpected fluctuations in the market prices of Adani stocks.

"Unfortunately, some of our small investors were affected by this twisted narrative which seemed to imply that companies have regulatory powers over their shareholders and that companies can compel disclosure," he said.

Such diversions, he said would not impact the group in the long run.

"We have always been a confident organisation that has taken on challenges that very few would dare or imagine. Every challenge thrown at us only makes us stronger and better prepared," he said.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd were impacted by the reports.

Adani - a first-generation entrepreneur - lost over USD 10 billion in a week.

The Adani group on June 14 denied the report of the freeze, calling it "blatantly erroneous". A day later it clarified that three demat accounts of Cresta Fund Ltd, Albula Investment Fund Ltd and APMS Investment Fund Ltd were "suspended for debit", adding to the confusion over the status of the offshore funds.

Prior to the episode, some of Adani group's listed stocks had soared more than six-folds in value since the start of 2020.

Speaking of the performance of group firms at the AGM, Adani said the six listed entities stood out as beacons of market leadership, adaptive management and institutional profitability during the turbulent times of pandemic.

"The performance of our listed entities propelled our portfolio to cross 100 billion dollars in market capitalisation in the very first week of this new financial year (starting Apri 2021)," he said. "This valuation milestone is a first for a first-generation Indian company." The valuations, he said, are simply an outcome of the path charted ahead.