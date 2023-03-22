Watch: PM Modi unveils 6G test bed months after 5G launch, here's what it does

High-speed data such as 4G and 5G have enabled real-time connectivity and internet of things beyond browsing, and it has in turn accelerated tech innovation. India's top two telcos, Airtel and Reliance Jio are racing ahead to provide 5G coverage across India by December 2024, and 6G is already knocking on the door.

India's Prime Minister Modi has launched a test bed for 6G, just months after he unveiled 5G and its various use cases to the country.

PM @narendramodi unveils Bharat #6G Vision Document.



The Vision Document enunciates the path that India seeks to take in its quest for research and development of next-generation technologies and ICTs

What does a test bed do?

The test bed is a recreation of a real-world ecosystem for a trial deployment of a 6G network to see how technology based on it can work.

Even as 5G is yet to reach its full potential in India, 6G is already promising 100 times more speed as compared to it.

The technology is touted as a key to unlock the full, immersive, and integrated potential of the metaverse, which is gaining traction.

Plan for deployment already chalked out

Apart from the test bed, the PM also shared a vision document, which will set the tone for the implementation of 6G across India in years to come.

The Technology Innovation Group for 6G which created the plan, was formed back in November 2021, and has members from telcos, academia, research and development thinktanks and standardisation organisations.

Hailing the rise of broadband users from 6 crore to 80 crore during his tenure from 2014 till now, PM Modi also highlighted telecom as a mode to empower and not a means for power.

The country currently has more than two crore 5G users, and is eyeing 15 crore users by the time countrywide coverage is achieved in 2024.