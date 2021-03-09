Watch: P2P-Foundation’s Kartik Iyer and Innovator Anupam Saraph to talk about cryptocurrency's backbone blockchain at the Future of Banking

Cryptocurrency becomes a no-go area for Indian authorities but they are keen to explore its technology — blockchain. In the past, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and finance minister Nirmala Sithraman have expressed his displeasure about cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Das said that while RBI is not very open about cryptocurrencies, it is very much interested in blockchain technology.

Even during the keynote address of the Future of Banking, former RBI deputy governor warned about implementing cryptocurrency.