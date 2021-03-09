Watch: P2P-Foundation’s Kartik Iyer and Innovator Anupam Saraph to talk about cryptocurrency's backbone blockchain at the Future of Banking

Cryptocurrency becomes a no-go area for Indian authorities but they are keen to explore its technology — blockchain. In the past, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and finance minister Nirmala Sithraman have expressed his displeasure about cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Das said that while RBI is not very open about cryptocurrencies, it is very much interested in blockchain technology.
Even during the keynote address of the Future of Banking, former RBI deputy governor warned about implementing cryptocurrency.
In order to understand if blockchain can become the backbone of banking in the near future, the fourth session on ‘The Future of Banking’ will be held on March 10 from 3pm onwards.
The panelists for this discussion will be Karthik Iyer, CEO, BlockchainMonk and Ambassador, P2P-Foundation; and Anupam Saraph, innovator and polymath who has been an advisor in governance.
About the panelists
Karthik Iyer is the ambassador of the P2P-Foundation and runs BlockchainMonk, a DLT /Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO) think tank out of Singapore and San Francisco. He was featured in the top FinTech influencers’ list and has mentored dozens of Blockchain and FinTech startups in four continents. He holds close to half a dozen degrees from leading schools in the world like KTH in Sweden, Fudan University in China, among others.
Anupam Saraph has been among the top 20 global experts on the World Economic forum's Global Agenda Council on complex systems. He has been advising leaders across three continents on sustainable development, governance of complex systems, and banking for over three decades.
