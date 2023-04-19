Watch: Mukesh Ambani at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple for his 66th birthday

Be it India's biggest sporting event IPL, the star studded opening of the NMACC attended by Hollywood celebs or Tim Cook's India visit, the Ambanis are everywhere. After being surpassed by Gautam Adani, whose meteoric rise was reversed by the Hindenburg fiasco, Mukesh Ambani is back to the top spot among the wealthiest men in Asia.

On his 66th birthday after a good year despite volatility, the Reliance Industries Chairman visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings and express gratitude.

Celebrating an eventful year

The billionaire and boss at one of India's biggest and oldest conglomerates, was accompanied by his son Akash Ambani.

The visit comes a day after the Apple CEO paid a visit to the Ambani residence to meet Mukesh Ambani along with his son Akash and daughter Isha.

Thriving in all walks of life

The corporate bigwig also had an eventful year that marked his son Anant Ambani's engagement, while the family also welcomed Isha Ambani's twins into the family.

On the work front, Mukesh Ambani's firm has also been expanding into the FMCG space by reviving legacy brands such as Campa Cola, and his telecom giant Jio launched 5G in the country.