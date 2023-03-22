 Watch: Dual connectivity among Nothing Ear (2) features on display at live-streamed launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWatch: Dual connectivity among Nothing Ear (2) features on display at live-streamed launch

Watch: Dual connectivity among Nothing Ear (2) features on display at live-streamed launch

The bandwidth for noise cancellation has been increased by 2.5 times as compared to the Nothing Ear (1) edition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

The wireless earbud market is surging past alongside smartphone sales, as Apple leads with a 28 per cent market share globally, while boAt dominates Indian markets. India is also eyeing the position as a hub for manufacturing wearables, with Foxconn planning an Apple Airpod unit in the country.

Among new players making their presence felt, UK-based Nothing is live streaming the launch of its Nothing Ear (2) earbuds.

Read Also
Nothing Ear (stick): Nothing’s new earbuds will be available in India from November 4
article-image

More clarity and easy connectivity

To be unveiled by YouTuber Marques Brownlee, the new earpiece comes with features such as noise cancellation and increased battery life.

The bandwidth for noise cancellation has been increased by 2.5 times as compared to the Nothing Ear (1) edition.

The new version of Nothing Ear will not just enable seamless switching between devices, but it can be connected to a handset and a laptop or another phone at the same time.

Read Also
Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds go on sale in India today with introductory discount on Flipkart
article-image

Aesthetics have also been upgraded

The event streamed on Nothing's official YouTube channel, also saw Brownlee check out the transparent, more compact and creative case for the earbud.

The earpiece itself is made of mode flexible material, which is also thicker, to ensure style along with durability.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Dual connectivity among Nothing Ear (2) features on display at live-streamed launch

Watch: Dual connectivity among Nothing Ear (2) features on display at live-streamed launch

Watch: PM Modi unveils 6G test bed months after 5G launch, here's what it does

Watch: PM Modi unveils 6G test bed months after 5G launch, here's what it does

Padma Awards 2023: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Rasna founder honoured alongside Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Padma Awards 2023: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Rasna founder honoured alongside Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

From Air India to TCS, how ChatGPT has been embraced by Indian firms

From Air India to TCS, how ChatGPT has been embraced by Indian firms

IndianOil Board approves setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex for Rs 61,077 cr

IndianOil Board approves setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex for Rs 61,077 cr