Watch: Dual connectivity among Nothing Ear (2) features on display at live-streamed launch

The wireless earbud market is surging past alongside smartphone sales, as Apple leads with a 28 per cent market share globally, while boAt dominates Indian markets. India is also eyeing the position as a hub for manufacturing wearables, with Foxconn planning an Apple Airpod unit in the country.

Among new players making their presence felt, UK-based Nothing is live streaming the launch of its Nothing Ear (2) earbuds.

More clarity and easy connectivity

To be unveiled by YouTuber Marques Brownlee, the new earpiece comes with features such as noise cancellation and increased battery life.

The bandwidth for noise cancellation has been increased by 2.5 times as compared to the Nothing Ear (1) edition.

The new version of Nothing Ear will not just enable seamless switching between devices, but it can be connected to a handset and a laptop or another phone at the same time.

Read Also Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds go on sale in India today with introductory discount on Flipkart

Aesthetics have also been upgraded

The event streamed on Nothing's official YouTube channel, also saw Brownlee check out the transparent, more compact and creative case for the earbud.

The earpiece itself is made of mode flexible material, which is also thicker, to ensure style along with durability.