Watch: Ashneer Grover Rants About Taxes; Compares Them To Charity And Punishment

The name Ashneer Grover is associated more with social media spats and viral tweets instead of the performance and profits of startups founded by him. He has also been in the news for being ousted from his own firm BharatPe over alleged fraud, and from reality show Shark Tank India.

This time, Grover has gone viral for his rant on how taxes are a form of punishment for the salaried class.

Taxes are like punishment

Slated to join Roadies 19, Grover said that people who are paying 10 to 35 per cent as income tax are working five out of 12 months for the government.

He says that people are already paying Rs 4 on Rs 10 as taxes, and then pay 18 per cent as GST on top of it.

Grover goes on to add that businessmen are smarter as they avoid taxes, while salaried professionals have no option but to pay TDS.

Compares tax to charity

He described taxes paid by salaried people as charity since they weren't getting any benefits for the same.

Grover also talked about becoming a politician and said that he would make tax rates his priority when he enters the political arena.

He argued that if the government makes a flat 15 per cent tax mandatory for everyone, it will still collect a lot more than what it gets today by charging 40 per cent.