Waste management platform Cercle X raises Rs 1.9 cr in Seed round

New-age Waste Management Platform Cercle X announced it has raised Rs 1.9 crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilised towards marketing, operations and technology.

Solid waste generated in India daily is 2.76 lakh MT. 58k MT of solid waste that could have been recycled (paper, plastic, metal) is dumped daily without processing. Even with thousands of kabadiwalas, recyclers, aggregators across India, the waste management sector is largely unorganized. Movement of waste is untraceable, and commercially unviable to collect and reprocess materials.

Vishnu Vardhaan, Co-Founder & CEO, Cercle X, said, “With Cercle X, we work with the world’s most sustainable brands to handle their waste streams, to create circular solutions that’ll save the planet’s resources for the future generations. Our vision is to enable brands to achieve zero waste through circularity. IPV offers much more than just funds – they believe and support our vision and go above and beyond to help us strengthen our presence in the market. Their wide network across sectors will help us scale rapidly."

Cercle X is focussing on creating a B2B marketplace that connects key players (brands, consumers, MRFs, aggregators, recyclers, logistics partners, manufacturers) across the waste value chain, thereby improving access to quality waste, enhanced traceability, and transparency

Their vision is to create a unified ecosystem for management and transformation of waste into valuable products, thereby enabling a circular economy. With the funding in place, Cercle X plans to expand into key southern Indian cities + Top tier-1 cities as a part of its growth plan.

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures said, “Treating waste through sustainable solutions is the need of the hour in India and across the globe. Cercle X platform aims to conserve the planet and at the same time empower thousands of waste warriors associated with the company. Not only is this a high impact socially relevant investment but is a big untapped market opportunity for a sector agnostic platform like IPV. The company is already working with some of the leading corporations and has a strong pipeline for the coming quarters.”

Cercle X aims to provide differentiated offerings in the B2B waste management space via its waste management services platform Think Trash that would connect various players in the existing value chain for easy pickup-delivery of waste, Supply of recycled raw materials and Supply of recycled/ waste transformed products.

It has tie-ups with 700+ vendors and channelizes 500+ MT of recyclables each month. It also executes EPR mandates for 20+ large corporates/brands and works directly with 50+ governmental agencies and ULBs.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:56 PM IST