Was the Indian economy already bleeding even before Coronavirus could hurt?

Industrial output (as measured by IIP) for the month of February 2020 was at a 7-month high. During the month, IIP grew by 4.5 per cent compared with the 0.2 per cent growth in February 2019. The rating agency pointed out in March 2020, the production in the eight core industries contracted at the fastest pace in the past eight years. “Eight core sector output contracted considerably about 6.5 per cent after registering persistent growth in the past four months. In March 2019, the production in these industries had grown by 5.8 per cent whereas it had expanded by 7.1 per cent a month ago.”

In April 2020, the manufacturing PMI reached a 15-year low — a decline from 51.8 in March 2020 to 27.4 in April 2020. The agency reasoned the decline to nationwide lockdown which lasted throughout April 2020.