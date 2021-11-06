Warren Buffett's cash hoard sets record; Berkshire Hathaway's operating profit up 18%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that disruptions to the global supply chain kept a lid on its ability to generate profit while rising equity prices caused it to sell some stocks and boost its cash hoard to a record, according to Reuters.

Third-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent to $6.47 billion, or about $4,331 per Class A share, from $5.48 billion a year earlier, but fell short of the $4,493 per share forecast by analysts according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

Net income declined 66 percent to $10.3 billion, or $6,882 per Class A share, from $30.1 billion, reflecting lower unrealized gains on Berkshire's common stock holdings including Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp.

Berkshire also said it repurchased $7.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter and $20.2 billion this year, reflecting its need to deploy cash as stock markets set new highs and purchases of whole companies appear too expensive.

Berkshire ended September with $149.2 billion of cash and equivalents and sold about $2 billion more stock than it bought in the quarter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:26 PM IST