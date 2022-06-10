WardWizard Foundation and Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya collaborate to drive women empowerment and entrepreneurship

Representative pic |

With an aim to support women artisans and inculcate entrepreneurship, WardWizard Foundation has collaborated with Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree to foster the cause of Women Empowerment and Entrepreneur Development in Vadodara. The initiative aims to empower women, craftsmen, and artisans by supporting their creations at the upcoming The Navaratri Garba Mahotsav 2022.

The Foundation along with Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya will organise this year’s Navaratri Garba Mahotsav 2022, the most awaited Gujarati dance tradition, observed during Navaratri festival. The foundation will assist the team of Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya in organising the divine dance extravaganza and support the artisans and craftsmen during Garba Mahostsav 2022.

Under the partnership, WardWizard Foundation will support the local women artisans in the grand Navaratri Garba Mahotsav 2022, by providing them with an organised infrastructure to sell their products. This will help in encouraging the local culture as well as talent, during the festival. Additionally, all the local artisans will get support to promote their art and make it more popular among a large audience.

Both the foundations will further utilise the earned revenue for skill development and learning programs of the local artisans in the state.

Appreciating the efforts of the WardWizard Foundation, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, said “Our organisation is working with a vision to create equal opportunities for all marginalised communities. Our organisation is leading from the front to set new boundaries for the overall development of our society. We thank WardWizard Foundation for its efforts in making this commitment stronger. Starting with the auspicious time of Navratri, together we shall be working to create more avenues to encourage inclusivity and women’s empowerment starting with our most awaited Navratri Garba Mahotsav. I am confident that this partnership will help in driving positive change and motivating women to achieve their dreams.”

Speaking on the initiative, Mrs Sheetal Bhalerao & Mr Yatin Gupte, Trustees of WardWizard Foundation, said “We at WardWizard always strive to create opportunities and promote gender equality for the holistic development of the society. We are grateful to Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad for giving us this opportunity to support Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya in organising "The Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage Garba 2022” and celebrating the auspicious nine nights of Navratri while encouraging the artisans from

the arts and crafts sector and their efforts. Under our partnership, jointly we will be initiating different activities in enhancing the promotion of inclusivity and women entrepreneurship in the state and developing more growth opportunities in direction of Empowerment of Enterprises.”