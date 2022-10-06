Want to work at Apple? Here are qualities suggested by CEO Tim Cook to increase your odds of being selected

Apple also has policies in place to ensure inclusivity and prevent discrimination. |

With more than 1.5 lakh employees worldwide, iPhone maker Apple is known for perks including gym credits, parental leave and discounted stocks for staff. People working for the tech giant also get access to products for lower prices, cheap food and a beer bash with celebrity visitors. But all those benefits don’t come easy, since only 2 per cent of candidates applying for jobs are selected by Apple, that too after three to four rounds of interviews. Which is why four traits that Apple CEO Tim Cook looks for can significantly increase your chances of working for the iconic brand.



Here’s what it takes



As the world is returning to the workplace, Apple expects the same from its employees, and Cook prioritises team players in the workforce, to foster collaboration.



With Apple’s reputation for standing out, Cook pointed out creativity as another quality, so that employees can look at problems from all aspects to devise unconventional solutions.



Since that level of innovation is involved in developing products and services at Apple, curiosity is one more essential trait for anyone hoping to land a job at the firm.



Finally Cook came to expertise, which is a non-negotiable aspect of working at Apple, which delivers high quality and cutting edge technology, year after year.



An inclusive firm that takes good care of its own?



Although jobs at Apple can be demanding, the company has taken measures to take care of employees and make its workplace more inclusive. For instance the number of women in the workforce increased from 30 per cent to 34 per cent between 2014 and 2022. The company with a significant number of Indian employees, also introduced a policy to forbit caste-based discrimination.



Beyond the rosy picture and perks



But despite these measures, Apple’s record has been blemished by incidents such as one earlier this year, when 15 former as well as present female employees, accused its HR department of mishandling sexual harassment complaints. An Indian woman who left Apple, alleged that she faced discrimination in the US from both of her Indian as well as Pakistani managers, due to her Hindu ancestry in Pakistan’s Sindh region.



Another major event that raised questions over safety of workers at Apple, was a strike at iPhone manufacturer Foxconn’s Chennai factory in 2021, over women at the plant suffering from food poisoning. Operations were halted for almost a month, as the company investigated conditions at a dorm for the employees.