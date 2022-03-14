Want to purchase Ola S1 Pro in Holi colours? 'Gerua' shade to be available on two days on app

Ola Electric will open its next purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro on two days for the festival of 'Holi'. Ola is bringing an exclusive special edition colour ‘Gerua’, in a glossy finish. This color will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Olacabs.com tweeted about it:

In between deliveries, the @olaelectric marketing team figured out our Holi plan after all!



Launching the S1 Pro in a beautiful new colour - गेरुआ 🧡!!



Purchase window opens for reservers on 17th and for EVERYONE ELSE on 18th only on the Ola app! Holi hai!🛵⚡ pic.twitter.com/TfbEB8SQD3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 14, 2022

All customers who have reservations will be eligible for an exclusive early access to purchase on March 17, while all other customers will be able to buy on March 18. The Gerua color can only be purchased on March 17- 18 and will not be available later, according to Ola

Customers can also buy any of the other 10 beautiful colors the S1 Pro already comes in.

As earlier, the entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only.

The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps.

The scooters are being manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest and most advanced 2W factory.

The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand.

